Davion Mitchell News: Double-doubles vs. Toronto
Mitchell recorded 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds over 37 minutes during the Heat's 128-114 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Mitchell dished six of his team-high 11 dimes in the third quarter to help the Heat cut their deficit to single digits, and he finished tied for the second-most points on the team behind Bam Adebayo (24). It was the ninth time this season that Mitchell recorded 10 or more assists in a game this season (and first since Feb. 3) en route to his fifth double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. He has averaged 14.3 points, 7.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 31.6 minutes per game since April 1.
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