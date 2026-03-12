Davion Mitchell News: Drills three treys
Mitchell finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 victory over the Bucks.
Mitchell got back on track from beyond the arc after going 0-for-5 in his previous two appearances. He enjoyed an efficient performance in the win, needing only nine attempts from the field to score in double figures. The Baylor product has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings and is averaging 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds over this span.
