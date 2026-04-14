Davion Mitchell News: Full stat line in loss
Mitchell amassed 28 points (12-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 48 minutes in Tuesday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Hornets in the Play-In Tournament.
Mitchell turned in an efficient performance and led Miami in scoring, albeit in a season-ending loss. The 27-year-old point guard also paced the team in steals. The Baylor product delivered a productive campaign on both ends of the floor as a regular starter for Miami. Over 70 regular-season appearances (all starts), he averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from downtown in 28.6 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 104 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 410 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 113 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team20 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 342 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More