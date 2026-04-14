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Davion Mitchell News: Full stat line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Mitchell amassed 28 points (12-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 48 minutes in Tuesday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Hornets in the Play-In Tournament.

Mitchell turned in an efficient performance and led Miami in scoring, albeit in a season-ending loss. The 27-year-old point guard also paced the team in steals. The Baylor product delivered a productive campaign on both ends of the floor as a regular starter for Miami. Over 70 regular-season appearances (all starts), he averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from downtown in 28.6 minutes per tilt.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
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