Davion Mitchell News: Good to go Wednesday

Mitchell (quadriceps) said he will play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mitchell will be returning from a one-game absence, and that's a relief for Miami -- Tyler Herro (illness) is questionable, while Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) have both been ruled out. If he's feeling up to it, Mitchell could see increased usage on offense Wednesday night.