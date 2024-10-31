Davion Mitchell News: Hands out 11 dimes Wednesday

Mitchell closed Wednesday's 138-133 loss to Charlotte with 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists across 28 minutes.

Mitchell has stepped in admirably for Immanuel Quickley, and even though he endured a slow start to the campaign, he seems to be turning things around of late. The 11 assists were a season-high mark for the fourth-year guard, and he's also scored in double digits in his last two games. That said, the emergence of players such as Gradey Dick and Jakob Poeltl, as well as RJ Barrett's return, should keep Mitchell's scoring numbers on the low for the time being.