Davion Mitchell News: Hands out eight dimes in loss

Mitchell closed with 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls.

Mitchell continues to play at a high level off the bench, and the former Raptors guard has turned heads with his play since mid-March despite being rooted to a second-unit role in the rotation. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last 12 appearances, averaging 12.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game over that span. Furthermore, Mitchell has also dished out at least seven assists in seven of his last nine outings.