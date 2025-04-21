Davion Mitchell News: Just misses Game 1 double-double

Mitchell finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 34 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The fourth-year guard very nearly came through with a double-double in his playoff debut for the Heat. Mitchell emerged as a key piece of the team's second unit down the stretch of the regular season, scoring in double digits in 15 of his last 17 appearances while averaging 12.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.5 steals in 33.4 minutes a contest.