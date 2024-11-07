Davion Mitchell News: Logs 20 points against former team

Mitchell supplied 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Kings.

Mitchell spent three seasons with the Kings, and his efficient shooting night highlighted the familiarity with his former teammates. Although Mitchell has been an adequate replacement, Immanuel Quickley's (pelvis) return is imminent. Mitchell will revert to the second unit once Quickley is back up to speed, but he'll be viable for at least one more game.