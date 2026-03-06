Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell News: Nets 13 points with seven assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 7:52pm

Mitchell finished Friday's 128-120 victory over the Hornets with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists over 27 minutes.

Mitchell had been held to single digits in the scoring column in each of the past two games, but he got hot from three-point range Friday to break back into double figures. He also did a nice job making LaMelo Ball work for his buckets, holding Charlotte's star to 21 points on 7-for-22 shooting. The Heat will need a similar effort from Mitchell on Sunday against the Pistons if they hope to keep their four-game winning streak going.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
