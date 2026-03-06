Davion Mitchell News: Nets 13 points with seven assists
Mitchell finished Friday's 128-120 victory over the Hornets with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists over 27 minutes.
Mitchell had been held to single digits in the scoring column in each of the past two games, but he got hot from three-point range Friday to break back into double figures. He also did a nice job making LaMelo Ball work for his buckets, holding Charlotte's star to 21 points on 7-for-22 shooting. The Heat will need a similar effort from Mitchell on Sunday against the Pistons if they hope to keep their four-game winning streak going.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 33 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2113 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 826 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More