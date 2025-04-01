Davion Mitchell News: Omitted from injury report

Mitchell (illness) is not seen on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Boston.

Following a one-game absence with an illness Monday against Washington, Mitchell is set to return to the court Wednesday. With Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (back) still out against the Celtics, Mitchell could see significant playing time. Mitchell averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes through 15 games last month.