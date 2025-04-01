Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 3:01pm

Mitchell (illness) is not seen on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Boston.

Following a one-game absence with an illness Monday against Washington, Mitchell is set to return to the court Wednesday. With Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (back) still out against the Celtics, Mitchell could see significant playing time. Mitchell averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes through 15 games last month.

