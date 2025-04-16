Davion Mitchell News: Perfect off bench in playoff win
Mitchell finished with 15 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 109-90 win over Chicago in the Play-In Tournament.
Mitchell shined off the bench for Miami to begin postseason action, shooting a perfect mark from the field and from deep while leading all bench players in scoring to go along with a team-high assist total in a near double-double. Mitchell recorded at least 10 points and nine dimes in three outings during the regular season, once while coming off the bench.
