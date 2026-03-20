Davion Mitchell News: Pops for 16 points Thursday
Mitchell accumulated 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 loss to the Lakers.
Although Mitchell has lost out on some playmaking chances since Tyler Herro has returned, the former is beginning to pick things up a bit in the scoring department. Mitchell has averaged 11.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per tilt in his last five games, shooting 55.8 percent from the floor during this stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 317 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days18 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2622 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 840 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More