Davion Mitchell News: Pops for 16 points Thursday

Mitchell accumulated 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 loss to the Lakers.

Although Mitchell has lost out on some playmaking chances since Tyler Herro has returned, the former is beginning to pick things up a bit in the scoring department. Mitchell has averaged 11.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per tilt in his last five games, shooting 55.8 percent from the floor during this stretch.