Davion Mitchell News: Productive despite defeat

Mitchell finished Friday's 103-91 loss to Boston with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Mitchell came off the bench Friday but certainly made his presence felt, finishing just one rebound away from a double-double and posting his best scoring output since Feb. 26. This was the first time Mitchell came off the bench for the Heat since debuting with the team on Feb. 10, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's back in the starting lineup for the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Grizzlies on Saturday.