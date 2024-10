Mitchell amassed 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Immanuel Quickley (hip) is still out with a pelvis injury, though he is presumably day-to-day. Mitchell has three starts under his belt as a result, posting averages of 8.0 points, 5.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers.