Davion Mitchell News: Scores 12 points on six shots

Mitchell chipped in 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 143-117 victory over the Hawks.

Mitchell converted both of his three-point attempts, ripped away a steal, and only committed one turnover in his 26 minutes of floor time. The 27-year-old point guard will end the season with averages of 9.3 points, 6.5 assists (career-high), 1.3 triples and 1.0 steals per game on 49/39/65 shooting splits.