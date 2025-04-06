Davion Mitchell News: Scores 20 points off bench Saturday

Mitchell notched 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Mitchell tied his season-high scoring mark with an impressive performance off the bench in this overtime loss, and it's worth noting this was just the second time in which Mitchell surpassed the 15-point mark as a member of the second unit. Mitchell is likely making a good impression on the coaching staff with his recent displays, as he's scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 games off the bench. He's averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 43.2 percent from three-point range.