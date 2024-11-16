Davion Mitchell News: Shooting woes continue Friday

Mitchell registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 99-95 loss to the Pistons.

Mitchell had another woeful showing from the field and recorded his fourth straight game with single-digit points. The last time he surpassed the 10-point mark was in the loss to the Kings on Nov. 6, when he scored a season-high 20 points. Since then, however, Mitchell is averaging just 3.8 points per game while shooting 20 percent from the field. The inconsistencies in his role are enough to limit his fantasy upside, but the shooting woes make him a player who's not worth rostering outside of the deep formats.