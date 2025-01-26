Davion Mitchell News: Shooting woes from deep in win
Mitchell posted eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 victory over the Hawks.
Mitchell struggled from three-point range Saturday, and he has failed to score double-digit points in three consecutive contests. The 26-year-old has started in six consecutive outings with Immanuel Quickley (hip) sidelined, during which Mitchell has averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 assists across 27.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now