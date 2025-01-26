Davion Mitchell News: Shooting woes from deep in win

Mitchell posted eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 victory over the Hawks.

Mitchell struggled from three-point range Saturday, and he has failed to score double-digit points in three consecutive contests. The 26-year-old has started in six consecutive outings with Immanuel Quickley (hip) sidelined, during which Mitchell has averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 assists across 27.5 minutes per game.