Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell News: Slides back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 4:20pm

Mitchell will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mitchell drew the start in Game 82 of the regular season while Miami's regular starters got the night off. He'll return to a reserve role for the Heat's Play-In Tournament game against the Heat on Wednesday. Still, expect Mitchell to see significant minutes off the bench, as he topped 30 minutes in 13 of his last 15 appearances as a reserve.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now