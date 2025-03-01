Davion Mitchell News: Sniffs double-double in win

Mitchell supplied 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 125-120 win over the Pacers.

Mitchell posted a team high in assists Friday, marking his most assists in a game with the Heat through eight appearances. In that eight-game span, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 10.0 points, 4.1 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 32.8 minutes per contest. He has also shot 53.6 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range with Miami. Mitchell has been a mainstay in the Heat's starting five, pushing Terry Rozier to the end of the rotation of late.