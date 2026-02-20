Davion Mitchell News: Starting Friday
Mitchell (illness) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta.
Mitchell is feeling a bit under the weather, but he'll power through and get out there for Friday's game. Joining him in the first unit will be Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell, Pelle Larsson and Bam Adebayo.
