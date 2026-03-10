Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell News: Stuffs stat sheet in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Mitchell had 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 win over the Wizards.

Mitchell has shown the ability to stuff the stat sheet every time he steps on the court, but his fantasy upside has decreased a bit -- even though he remains a regular starter for the Heat. Mitchell has scored in double digits in just three of his nine appearances since the All-Star break, although as a silver lining, two of those have come in his last three appearances.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
30 days ago