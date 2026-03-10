Davion Mitchell News: Stuffs stat sheet in blowout win
Mitchell had 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 win over the Wizards.
Mitchell has shown the ability to stuff the stat sheet every time he steps on the court, but his fantasy upside has decreased a bit -- even though he remains a regular starter for the Heat. Mitchell has scored in double digits in just three of his nine appearances since the All-Star break, although as a silver lining, two of those have come in his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 37 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2612 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2117 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 830 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More