Davion Mitchell News: Tallies nine assists in win

Mitchell recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-105 victory over Philadelphia.

Mitchell didn't repeat his 20-point performance from Saturday, but he still scored in double figures and dished out nine assists in Monday's win. The 26-year-old has mostly come off the bench over the past month but continues to log significant minutes and make a positive impact. Over his past 10 outings, Mitchell is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 assists on 51.0 percent shooting in 34.7 minutes per game.