Davion Mitchell News: Tallies nine assists in win
Mitchell recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-105 victory over Philadelphia.
Mitchell didn't repeat his 20-point performance from Saturday, but he still scored in double figures and dished out nine assists in Monday's win. The 26-year-old has mostly come off the bench over the past month but continues to log significant minutes and make a positive impact. Over his past 10 outings, Mitchell is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 assists on 51.0 percent shooting in 34.7 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now