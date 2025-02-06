Davion Mitchell News: Traded to Miami

Toronto traded Mitchell to the Heat on Thursday in exchange for P.J. Tucker, a second-round pick and cash considerations, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

A fresh start could be a good thing for Mitchell, as he fell out of favor with the Raptors in recent games. In 44 appearances for Toronto, Mitchell shot 43.4 percent from the field with averages of 6.3 points, 4.6 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 24.5 minutes. In Miami, Mitchell won't be guaranteed a lot of minutes, but he'll provide some depth at both guard spots and will improve their perimeter defense.