Davion Mitchell News: Will suit up Tuesday
Mitchell (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Mitchell will return from a one-game absence due to an illness. As a result, Kasparas Jakucionis is expected to retreat to the bench. Over seven February appearances, Mitchell has averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 213 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 816 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production20 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 123 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More