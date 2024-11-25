Fantasy Basketball
Davon Reed headshot

Davon Reed News: Active against Vipers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Reed posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists during 34 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Reed topped 20 points for the first time this season during his seventh consecutive start. He has made an impact from behind the arc, making 11 of his 22 three-point attempts over the past three games.

Davon Reed
 Free Agent
