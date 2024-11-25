Davon Reed News: Active against Vipers

Reed posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists during 34 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Reed topped 20 points for the first time this season during his seventh consecutive start. He has made an impact from behind the arc, making 11 of his 22 three-point attempts over the past three games.