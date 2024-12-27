Davon Reed News: Leads offense Friday

Reed registered 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 105-94 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Reed was productive from a guard spot during the victory. In addition to his season-high scoring and assisting tallies, Reed had eight rebounds for the second time in a row. He's one of two Capitanes players to have started all 17 games of the 2024-25 campaign so far.