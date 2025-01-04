Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Davon Reed headshot

Davon Reed News: Productive despite defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Reed posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 40 minutes of Saturday's 106-98 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Reed led the home side in rebounds and ranked second in scoring during Saturday's game. Despite being a constant presence in the starting lineup, the versatile player has had a volatile production lately, becoming an unpredictable asset for most statistics outside of playing time.

Davon Reed
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now