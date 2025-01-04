Davon Reed News: Productive despite defeat
Reed posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 40 minutes of Saturday's 106-98 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Reed led the home side in rebounds and ranked second in scoring during Saturday's game. Despite being a constant presence in the starting lineup, the versatile player has had a volatile production lately, becoming an unpredictable asset for most statistics outside of playing time.
Davon Reed
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now