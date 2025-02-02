Davon Reed News: Scores 20 points in win

Reed finished with 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block over 36 minutes in Sunday's 106-96 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Reed had a solid performance in terms of shooting accuracy, leading to his highest scoring total in the last five contests. He'll look to keep the momentum going after logging more than 10 points in 12 of the Capitanes' 14 regular-season games so far, all of which he has started as a shooting guard.