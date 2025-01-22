Davon Reed News: Tallies 24 points against Blue
Reed produced 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 112-107 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Reed finished with a team-high scoring tally and came close to a double-double in Tuesday's defeat. Despite his inconsistent numbers, Reed has been en ever-present member of the starting lineup, playing his most recent contests as a guard, and he has scored more than 20 points in three of his last eight appearances.
Davon Reed
Free Agent
