Dawson Garcia Injury: Out with illness
Garcia was sidelined in Sunday's 128-119 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats due to illness.
Garcia has barely played this season due to an ankle injury he recovered from in early March, and while his new issue could be less significant, he might not be heavily involved in upcoming contests. In that case, Bobi Klintman and Isaac Jones should continue to get extended outings for the Cruise.
Dawson Garcia
Free Agent
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