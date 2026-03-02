Dawson Garcia News: Limited action in return Sunday
Garcia (ankle) totaled two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist across four minutes in Sunday's 129-121 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Garcia suited up for the first time since Dec. 22 after missing time due to an ankle injury, seeing limited action off the bench with just four minutes and one shot attempt. The forward will likely see a gradual increase in playing time as he works his way back.
Dawson Garcia
Free Agent
