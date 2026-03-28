Dawson Garcia News: Short outing in return

Garcia (illness) delivered two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes during Friday's 132-118 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Garcia played for only the fourth time in 2026 as he had recently bounced back from a significant ankle injury before dealing with the illness that forced him to miss five games. Garcia's value might be limited to a few points and rebounds if he remains a bench option for future contests while either Bobi Klintman or Isaac Jones starts over him.