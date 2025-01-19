Fantasy Basketball
Day'Ron Sharpe

Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Sharpe has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder with a right eye injury, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sharpe was a late addition to the injury report with what appears to be a new issue. Sharpe has fared well in limited minutes this season, averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 17.4 minutes. If he's unable to play, guys like Jalen Wilson and Tosan Evbuomwan could see more playing time.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
