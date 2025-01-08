Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Sharpe (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Sharpe was a late addition to the injury report which doesn't bode well for his status. The timing is unfortunate for Sharpe, as he posted 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds and five assists over 22 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pacers for arguably his best performance of the season. If Sharpe is unable to play Wednesday, Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson and possibly Tosan Evbuomwan could be more involved.