Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Leaves early with injury

Sharpe leaves Wednesday's game against the Hornets with a hamstring tightness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sharpe was forced to leave Wednesday's game in Charlotte early due to a hamstring issue. The 23-year-old big man played only 10 minutes for the Nets against the Hornets before being ruled out for the rest of the game, finishing his night with five points, rebounds and an assist.