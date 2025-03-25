Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Out with knee sprain

Sharpe is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors with a right knee sprain, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

It's a new issue for Sharpe, who'll sit out for the first time since Jan. 8. His next chance to return comes Friday against the Clippers, and the Nets should turn to Trendon Watford and Noah Clowney for the backup center minutes against Toronto.