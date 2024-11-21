Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Progressing in recovery
Sharpe (hamstring) has begun 1-on-1 workouts with coaches and is expected to be integrated into team activities in the next 7-10 days, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Sharpe has yet to play this season due to a left hamstring strain. However, Sharpe appears to be progressing well in his recovery and could return to action at the start of December if he doesn't suffer any setbacks.
