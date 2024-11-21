Fantasy Basketball
Day'Ron Sharpe headshot

Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Sharpe (hamstring) has begun 1-on-1 workouts with coaches and is expected to be integrated into team activities in the next 7-10 days, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Sharpe has yet to play this season due to a left hamstring strain. However, Sharpe appears to be progressing well in his recovery and could return to action at the start of December if he doesn't suffer any setbacks.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
