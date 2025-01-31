Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Sharpe (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Houston.

Sharpe will miss Saturday's contest after sustaining the left hamstring injury in Wednesday's win over the Hornets. However, the big man received clean scans and was able to practice Friday, which bodes well for his status ahead of Tuesday's rematch against Houston. With Sharpe sidelined, Trendon Watford and Nic Claxton will likely see an uptick in playing time.