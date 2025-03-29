Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Sharpe (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Sharpe will miss a third straight game Saturday due to a sprained right knee. According to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said Wednesday that the severity of Sharpe's knee sprain was still being assessed, but the team hasn't provided an update regarding a potential timeline for the center's return. As such, Sharpe looks like he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.