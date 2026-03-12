Day'Ron Sharpe headshot

Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Slated for season-ending surgery

March 12, 2026

Sharpe has been diagnosed with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his left thumb and will require season-ending surgery, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

This is a tough blow for Sharpe, who was in the process of putting together one of the best campaigns of his young NBA career. He averaged 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 62 games. Both Danny Wolf and Josh Minott should be in the mix for backup center minutes with Sharpe sidelined.

