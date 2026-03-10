Day'Ron Sharpe headshot

Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Sharpe won't play in Tuesday's game against Detroit due to a left thumb sprain, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Sharpe is sitting out for the first time since the Jan. 19 loss to the Suns. Danny Wolf and Ochai Agbaji should both see more playing time in the frontcourt in the absence of Sharpe on Tuesday.

