Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Day'Ron Sharpe headshot

Day'Ron Sharpe News: Available vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Sharpe (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After filling up the stat sheet defensively in Tuesday's win against the Rockets, finishing with three blocks and two steals, Sharpe will play in the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday against Washington. The 23-year-old big man is averaging a career-high 7.9 points per game this season to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50 percent from the field for Brooklyn.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now