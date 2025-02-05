Day'Ron Sharpe News: Available vs. Washington

Sharpe (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After filling up the stat sheet defensively in Tuesday's win against the Rockets, finishing with three blocks and two steals, Sharpe will play in the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday against Washington. The 23-year-old big man is averaging a career-high 7.9 points per game this season to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50 percent from the field for Brooklyn.