Day'Ron Sharpe News: Back to bench Friday

Sharpe is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Friday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Sharpe started Wednesday due to Nic Claxton serving a one-game suspension, and the former finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes. With Claxton returning for Friday's contest, Sharpe will retreat to the bench as serve as the Nets' backup center.