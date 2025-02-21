Day'Ron Sharpe News: Collects four swats in defeat

Sharpe logged seven points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Cavaliers.

Sharpe came three points shy of his fourth double-double of the season Thursday, and he struggled with efficiency while putting up double-digit shot attempts for just the fifth time in the 2024-25 campaign. However, the big man's game- and season-high four blocks across only 20 minutes were the highlight of his night. Sharpe will likely continue to receive fairly consistent playing time off the bench, as he has averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 17.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings. He has shot 59.7 percent from the field in that 10-game span.