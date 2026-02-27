Day'Ron Sharpe News: Continues strong play off bench
Sharpe provided 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Spurs.
Sharpe needed only 19 minutes to compile a double-double against the Spurs in a losing effort. Sharpe's performances are on par with starting center Nic Claxton as of late. Over the last month, Sharpe has averaged 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game compared to Claxton's 13.2 points and 6.4 boards, with Sharpe seeing seven fewer minutes per contest.
