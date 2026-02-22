Day'Ron Sharpe headshot

Day'Ron Sharpe News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Sharpe is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Sharpe will head back to the second unit with Nic Claxton (ankle) returning from a three-game absence, so Sharpe's value will take a hit. As a reserve this season, Sharpe owns averages of 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Day'Ron Sharpe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Day'Ron Sharpe See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago