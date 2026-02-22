Day'Ron Sharpe News: Headed to bench

Sharpe is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Sharpe will head back to the second unit with Nic Claxton (ankle) returning from a three-game absence, so Sharpe's value will take a hit. As a reserve this season, Sharpe owns averages of 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.