Day'Ron Sharpe News: Leads bench with 13 points

Sharpe tallied 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 17 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 win over the Rockets.

Sharpe was questionable to play Saturday due to a left hamstring injury he suffered against the Hornets on Wednesday. He was able to play through the injury and ended up leading the Nets' reserve in scoring. It was the seventh time Sharpe scored in double digits since Jan. 1.