Day'Ron Sharpe News: Looks like a go for Saturday

Updating a previous report, Sharpe (hamstring) is not listed on the official injury report for Saturday's game against Houston.

Sharpe was injured in the team's last game against Charlotte, so his status might be worth checking ahead of the evening tipoff. However, it looks like he may be able to give it a go. With Noah Clowney out in the frontcourt for the Nets, there may be extra minutes to go around for Sharpe, assuming he does indeed suit up.