Day'Ron Sharpe headshot

Day'Ron Sharpe News: Makes defensive impact off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Sharpe contributed four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 19 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 loss to Charlotte.

Despite coming off the bench, Sharpe led the Nets in blocks Saturday while sharing the center minutes with Nicolas Claxton. Sharpe's fantasy upside will remain limited as long as Claxton is healthy, though. Through nine games (one start) post-All-Star break, Sharpe has averaged 7.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 19.1 minutes.

